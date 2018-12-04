Latest NewsSports

Men’s Hockey WC: Australia beat England by 3-0

Dec 4, 2018, 09:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Men’s Hockey World Cup, two-time defending champions Australia beat England by 3-0 margin and register their second consecutive win in Pool-B. The win took Australia to the top of Pool-B with six points from two games and virtually secured their place in the quarterfinals of the 16-team event.

The Australians had earlier defeated Ireland 2-1 in their tournament opener. For England, the loss was a major setback after the 2-2 draw against lowly China in the opening game.

Australia will play China in their last pool match on Friday while England will be up against neighbors Ireland.

