Monalisa’s stunning performance to ‘Dola Re’ song : Watch Video

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas simply set the internet on fire with her sexy dance moves in promo that was shares last night i.e. December 3. The lady not only in the Bhojpuri industry but now in the Indian telly world, is enjoying the praises and love from the audience.

Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa is currently enjoying the success of her ongoing Star Plus show Nazar in which she is seen essaying the role of Dayan. Bagging the first position in the TRP list, Nazar is one of the most watched and loved daily soaps of Star Plus channel. Bhojpuri diva who made her Telly debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, has now become the favourite vamp of television industry.