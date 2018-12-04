“Nehru did not Know the Woes of Farmers”: P.M Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi talk about the first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru while talking about the agrarian distress in the country. He was addressing a rally in Rajasthan, where elections will be held on Friday. Modi said:

“During the elections, he (Rahul Gandhi) is saying that Modi has no knowledge (of Hinduism). Whether Modi has the knowledge or not, will votes be cast in Rajasthan on this issue? Does Rajasthan want voting on electricity, water and roads or whether Modi has knowledge about Hinduism,”

Even the saints have never claimed that they know everything about Hinduism and Hindutva. This is such a mammoth subject that it is not possible for any human to acquire that knowledge. I can never claim to possess this knowledge, I am a small ‘kaamdar (worker)’… only the ‘naamdar (dynast)’ know it,”

He (Nehru) used to wear a rose and had the knowledge of gardens but did not know about farmers or farming, due to which the community faced hardship,” said the PM.