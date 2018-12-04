Oppo R17 Pro to be Launched in India today. Here is all You need to Know

Oppo R17 Pro is the company’s current flagship smartphone model which is all set to be launched in India today at a launch event scheduled at 7 pm in Mumbai. The phone comes with a 6.40-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2340 pixels. Oppo R17 Pro price in India has not been revealed yet, and is expected at the launch event today. However, the phone has already been launched in China. It is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800) for the base 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 43,900) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.

It is powered by a powerful mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The R17 Pro also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The R17 Pro touts a triple camera system on the back. This includes one 12MP sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.5-2.4) and OIS, a 20MP secondary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and a third Time of Flight (TOF) 3D sensing camera that calculates depth information for 3D-like photos.

It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and sports an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. One of the cool aspects of Oppo R17 Pro is the support for fast 50W wired charging, which can charge the device to full in an hour.