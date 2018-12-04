PM Narendra Modi attends Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Priyanka Chopra’s and Nick Jonas’ reception at The Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on December 4. Nick and Priyanka married in a two-part wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur – on December 1 in a Christian wedding and as per Hindu traditions on December 2.

As Priyanka and Nick stepped out for the photo-op at the venue, our photographers captured memorable shots of PM Modi congratulating the couple at the podium. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, elegant in a gold saree, was also present as were Nick’s parents Paul and Denise Jonas, and the actress’ brother Siddharth Chopra.