Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress president had campaigned during the Karnataka elections that the Janata Dal(S) was acting as the B team of the BJP, but later joined hands with the same party to form the government there.

Rahul Gandhi as suffering from memory loss,he said. “The problem with this Naamdhar (Rahul Gandhi) is that he doesn’t remember what he said yesterday, what, where and when he said. He just can’t remember anything,” said Modi, who was here to campaign for the BJP in the Telangana elections.

Referring to Gandhi’s allegations that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was acting as the B team of the BJP, Modi said in fact it was the Congress and TRS that were the “natural allies” and two sides of the same coin.