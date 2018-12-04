Latest Newscelebrities

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza will be seen together for a song

Dec 4, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Less than a minute
Riteish-Deshmukh-and-Genelia-D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza,Jodi will reunite on screen for a song in Riteish’s upcoming production, Mauli. Reveals a source, “Their chemistry has always been loved by the audience. So, when the Housefull 4 actor saw there was scope, he got Genelia to do a Holi song with him for Mauli. Titled Surf Laavun Dhuvun Tak, it’s an out-and-out fun track in sync with the spirit of the festival of colours.”

Interestingly, they have last seen together four years ago, in a similar festive track in his debut Marathi film, Lai Bhaari.

Confirming the development, Riteish adds, “I don’t want to miss any opportunity to work with Genelia. I have actually forced her to do the number. It felt so good to dance together after four years and that too on an Ajay-Atul composition. Hopefully, the audience enjoys it as much as we did.” The song launches today.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 5, 2018, 05:39 pm IST

There is no need to panic,Nipah Virus controlled within 12 hours : Union Minister for Health

Deepika-Padukone-&-Ranveer
Jul 24, 2018, 10:38 am IST

Ranveer Singh’s comments on Deepika Padukone’s Madame Tussaud’s post is adorable

Jan 8, 2018, 05:26 pm IST

ISRO to launch 31 satellites on January 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Feb 26, 2018, 09:05 am IST

Prime Minister says something interesting about Congress CMs after June

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close