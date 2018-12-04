Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza will be seen together for a song

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza,Jodi will reunite on screen for a song in Riteish’s upcoming production, Mauli. Reveals a source, “Their chemistry has always been loved by the audience. So, when the Housefull 4 actor saw there was scope, he got Genelia to do a Holi song with him for Mauli. Titled Surf Laavun Dhuvun Tak, it’s an out-and-out fun track in sync with the spirit of the festival of colours.”

Interestingly, they have last seen together four years ago, in a similar festive track in his debut Marathi film, Lai Bhaari.

Confirming the development, Riteish adds, “I don’t want to miss any opportunity to work with Genelia. I have actually forced her to do the number. It felt so good to dance together after four years and that too on an Ajay-Atul composition. Hopefully, the audience enjoys it as much as we did.” The song launches today.