Sushma Swaraj inaugurates Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum in Abu Dhabi

Dec 4, 2018, 08:50 pm IST
Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday along with Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The launch marks the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi and the centenary celebrations of UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed. “Valuing Peace, Tolerance and Sustainability. EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan jointly launch the Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum commemorating the 100th year of Founding Father of #UAE Sheikh Zayed and 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi #BapuAt150,” the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, tweeted on Tuesday.

The EAM is on an official two-day visit to the nation, where she is slated to call on the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and interact with the Indian diaspora today, before emplaning for India.

She earlier co-chaired the 12the Joint Commission Meeting between India and UAE along with her Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where discussions were held on cooperation in energy, security, trade, investments, space, defence & consular, among others, while two key agreements were signed between the sides.

