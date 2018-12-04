“The inspector was killed by a bullet fired by police” says BJP MLA

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Singh said that the Bajrang Dal members are not responsible for the death of police inspector who died during the Bulandshahr violence. He claimed that the police inspector was killed in police firing. Terming the incident “unfortunate”, the MLA from Rohaniya constituency said police did not “murder” him deliberately.

“I suspect that the inspector was killed by a bullet fired by police. Bajrang Dal activists might have engaged in brick batting but they did not open fire. They had not gone there with bullets,” the MLA said. ‘The people indulged in stone pelting but police opened fire on them and the inspector was hit by their gunshot’. “Police did not murder him deliberately,” he said.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who had initially probed the 2015 lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq, and a 20-year-old local man died of gunshot injuries on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post in Bulandshahr and clashed with cops.

Police officials, however, said the main accused in the case is Bajrang Dal Bulandshahr district convenor Yogesh Raj, who has not yet been arrested.