‘There may be Congress’s hand behind the Bulandshahr violence’: alleges Subramanian Swamy

‘There may be Congress’s hand behind the Bulandshahr violence’, alleges senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. “This incident occurred because of some miscreants, we will find out whether they were Congressmen who are trying to give a bad name to Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government or something else,” Dr. Subramanian Swamy said.

Responding to the Congress party’s allegations that “Uttar Pradesh is burning and Yogi is busy in campaigning”, Swamy said, “Wasn’t India burning during 1984 anti-Sikh riots? In fact, nothing has brought us as bad a name as the genocide of 1984. What about thousands of innocent people who were put in jail without any trial during the emergency?”

Bulandshahr violence, which left two people, including a senior police officer, died on Monday. Violent protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday, over reports of a cattle carcass lying in the fields. The angry mob threw stones and torched vehicles outside a police station. Inspector Subodh Verma and a local youth, identified as Sumit, died in the clashes.