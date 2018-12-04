Vijay Sethupathi’s first look from Rajinikanth’s ‘Petta’ is out : See Pic

The first look of Vijay Sethupathi from upcoming film Petta, which has superstar Rajinikanth playing the lead, was shared on social media on Tuesday.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in this film and his first look as Jithu is out. The actor is seen holding a gun with a cruel laughter on his face. Sethupathi has already proved he is a versatile actor with his choice of films lately. We are quite excited to see him play the negative role in this one.

The producers, Sun Pictures, had initially revealed a poster which had Rajinikanth and Simran Bagga on it.

Trisha Krishnan will also be playing the female lead opposite Thalaiva in this one. This will be her first film with the superstar and she is quite excited about it. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be making his debut in South cinema with Petta and we are more excited for his look to come out.

The makers released the first song, Marana Mass, from the film yesterday and it became viral instantly. Composed by Anirudh, who has given us some of our favourite songs, the song became an instant favourite among fans who are eagerly waiting for the film to release.