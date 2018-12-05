IndiaCrime

6-year old girl child sexually assaulted by relative

Dec 5, 2018, 10:52 pm IST
Less than a minute
Child abuse

A six-year-old girl child was sexually assaulted by a relative at her house. The incident reported in outer Delhi’s Karan Vihar.

The victim was sexually assaulted when her parents were out for work. When her parents returned home, the minor girl narrated the incident to her mother following which they approached the police, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The 28-year-old accused has been arrested.

