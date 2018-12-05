KeralaLatest News

After Deepa Nishanth, Sunil P Ilayidom in Plagiarism Row

Dec 5, 2018, 09:31 pm IST


After Deepa Nishanth, who is yet to get out of the plagiarism row she had got herself into, another left thinker in Sunil P Ilayidam too has bitten the dust. Writer Ravisankar S Nair has come up with evidence that Sunil has copied an article. It was a month before the Deepa Nishanth issue broke out that Ravisankar had come up with this allegation. Although people ignored it then, in the current scenario the news is drawing all the eyeballs.

Ravisankar says that in Sunil P ilayidom’s “Anubhoothikalude Charithra Jeevitham”, there is an article “Deshiyadhunikathayum Bharathanadinte Ranga Jeevithavum” which is a word to word translation of a book called Bharathanatyam a Reader published by Oxford University.

Sunil P Ilayodom has so far not responded to the allegation.

 

