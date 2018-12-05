AgustaWestland scam: Youth Congress suspends Christian Michel’s advocate from party

The Indian Youth Congress today suspended Aljo.K.Joseph, the advocate representing alleged AgustaWestland deal middleman Christian Michel. The IYC said it has removed Joseph from IYC’s Legal Department with immediate effect. Joseph was also the national in-charge of the legal department of the Indian Youth Congress.

Aljo K Joseph appeared for Christian Michel’s hearing in his personal capacity. He did not consult the Youth Congress before appearing in the case. The IYC does NOT endorse such actions”, Youth Congress said in a statement.

“I’m an actively practicing advocate. I appeared for him -Christian Michel- in my professional capacity… I’ve only discharged my duty as a lawyer. It has nothing to do with Congress. My relation with Congress is separate and my profession is separate”, Aljo K Joseph said.