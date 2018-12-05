Auto and tax fares hiked in the state

The auto-taxi fare has hiked in the state. A ministerial meeting has decided to hike the minimum fare for auto rickshaws to Rs 25 for the first one and a half kilometers. New taxi minimum fare will be Rs 175 for the first five kilometres.

The present fare for every extra kilometre in an auto rickshaw is Rs 10. This will be hiked to Rs 13. The taxi fare for exta kilometre will rise from Rs 15 to Rs 17.

However, the government declined the recommendation of Justice Ramachandran Commission to fix the new minimum rates of auto rickshaw and tax at Rs 30 and Rs 200. The meeting evaluated that a sudden increase in fares will be a massive burden for the common man.

These fares were last hiked on October 1, 2014.