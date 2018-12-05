Latest NewsIndia

Bulandshahr Violence : Prime accused Yogesh Raj releases video, claims innocence

Yogesh alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police are trying to portray him in bad light.

Dec 5, 2018, 08:21 pm IST
Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the killing of a policeman during mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in UP’s Bulandshahr, released a video from hiding on Wednesday, claiming innocence.

In the video, Yogesh introduces himself as the Bulandshahr district convenor of the Bajrang Dal. He also claimed that he was not present at the site of violence and had nothing to do with the protests.

“Police mujhe is prakar prastut kar rahi hai ki jaise mera koi bahut bara apradhik itihas ho…” (Police is trying to frame me in a way that I have a serious criminal background), Yogesh can be heard saying in the viral video.

 

