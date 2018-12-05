Election Candidates are Using OWLS to ‘Win’ Against their Rivals. Here is how

Most Candidates do pretty much everything to ensure their success in the election. Their campaign mode goes to a level where they are even ready to take bath, shave or do anything for their voters. But Telangana candidates have hit a new low and is marked by their lack of scientific knowledge and deep rooted believe in superstition. We are talking about candidates using Owls to do some kind of black magic and cause misfortune to opposition candidates.

Infact this owl has become such a trend that the number of owls are fast reducing and they are facing a severe crisis. The issue was brought to the attention of the forest department after police officials in Kalaburagi district apprehended two poachers trying to cross the state border into Telangana with two Indian eagle-owls.

The arrested poachers told police that the owls have been caught as per the instruction of election candidates to bring misfortune to their opposite candidates.

According to popular belief, Indians consider owls to be the harbingers of bad luck or misfortune. They are often used as tools during black magic and other occult practices. It is believed that if an owl is killed and its body parts such as head, eyes or feathers are thrown into the house of a rival candidate, the act will bring severe misfortune.