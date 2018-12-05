Google launches new 4G feature phone at Rs 500

Google has launched a new phone, which has a rather weird name, called the WizPhone WP006. This new Google phone looks like a feature phone, similar to how JioPhone looks, but comes with KaiOS and some smart functionality including Google Assistant that can be given voice commands.

The Google WizPhone WP006 4G feature phone has been launched by the tech-giants Indonesian team during the ‘Google for Indonesia’ event on December 4.

On the other hand, the feature phone has been launched in partnership with Kai and WizPhone. Coming to the Google WizPhone WP006 price, the 4G-enabled feature phone costs just IDR 99,000 (roughly Rs. 500).

The Google Assistant can also be accessed in the Bahasa Indonesia language while the virtual assistant can be used to give voice commands for tasks such as making calls, playing music/videos, sending messages and more. Further, since WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube were also made available on KaiOS with the Jio Phone 2, these services will also be available on the Google WizPhone WP006 4G feature phone.

Specifications :

Google WizPhone WP006, the handset comes with a 1800mAh battery which is rated to offer 350 hours of backup while the phone is powered by the Qualcomm 205 (MSM8905) Mobile Platform. Further, the Google WizPhone WP006 features 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage while there is also support for expandable storage via a microSD card. For optics, the 4G-enabled feature phone comes with a 2-megapixel rear camera and a VGA front sensor.