High Court lawyer shot dead by unidentified assailants

Police suspect property dispute as a prime reason the attack.

Dec 5, 2018, 04:22 pm IST
Patna High Court lawyer was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday in Rajvanshi Nagar. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Jitendra Kumar, a practising lawyer at Patna High Court.

A team of senior police officials has reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. The incident took place around 10:00 am this morning, reports said. Police said it has registered a case against unidentified persons and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants behind the attack.

His body has been sent for postmortem, a senior police official said. Police suspect property dispute as a prime reason the attack.

More details are awaited.

