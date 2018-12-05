KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

Inspector suspended for providing hotel food for K.Surendran.

Dec 5, 2018, 10:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

A police inspector was suspended for buying hotel food for K.Surendran. The incident that lead to the suspension of the inspector happened when Surendran was taken to the court. The inspector provided him with hotel food.

Reserve Inspector G.Vikraman Nair, of Kollam Armed Reserve Camp, was suspended. He was suspended because he provided occasions to have hotel food for K.Surendran and also behaved rudely to higher officials who tried to question this, said the police department. Due to security reasons, it has been instructed to give food from the AR camp to Surendran. K.Surendran is now remanded in the Kottarakara jail.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 20, 2018, 07:41 pm IST

BJP leader thrashes police officer in restaurant : Watch Video

Jan 19, 2018, 03:01 pm IST

Congress sharpens attack on Modi government over Pakistan’s ceasefire violations

Dec 21, 2017, 09:24 am IST

Where are Rs 2,000 notes? RBI may be holding them back or may have stopped printing: SBI

Sep 1, 2017, 05:40 pm IST

Garbage dump collapses, vehicles and people trapped

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close