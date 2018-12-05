Inspector suspended for providing hotel food for K.Surendran.

A police inspector was suspended for buying hotel food for K.Surendran. The incident that lead to the suspension of the inspector happened when Surendran was taken to the court. The inspector provided him with hotel food.

Reserve Inspector G.Vikraman Nair, of Kollam Armed Reserve Camp, was suspended. He was suspended because he provided occasions to have hotel food for K.Surendran and also behaved rudely to higher officials who tried to question this, said the police department. Due to security reasons, it has been instructed to give food from the AR camp to Surendran. K.Surendran is now remanded in the Kottarakara jail.