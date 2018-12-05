IT cases against Rahul and Sonia : Govt won in Supreme Court, thanks to ‘chaiwala’ , says PM Modi

Hailing the SC order which gave IT department a go-ahead to reopen the tax assessment of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, and senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandez for the year 2011-12,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government had scored a win thanks to the courage of a “chaiwala”.

Alleging that the Gandhi family had been enjoying privileges for four generations, PM Modi said at an election rally in Sumerpur in Pali district that it was the “victory of the honest”.

“Now I will see how you escape… Look at the courage of a ‘chaiwala’ who took those running country for four generations to the court’s door,” PM Modi said. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court allowed the Income Tax Department to reopen the tax assessment of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi for 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case.

In his rally on the last day of campaigning before the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Friday, PM Modi also referred to the extradition of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal from the UPA era.

Michel was brought to India late Tuesday.

“The government has brought the middleman involved in a helicopter scam from Dubai. He served politicians and will now disclose secrets,” the Prime Minister said. “Let’s see how far this goes,” he said.