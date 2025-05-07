India’s Response: From Pahalgam Attack to Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor as a direct military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, primarily Hindu tourists. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba. India blamed the assault on terrorists operating out of Pakistani cities like Muzaffarabad and Karachi. Although Pakistan denied the allegations, Indian authorities cited intelligence linking the attack to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and former members of its special forces. The deadly incident added further strain to the already fragile India-Pakistan relationship over the Kashmir region.

Following the attack, India swiftly took diplomatic and security steps. Measures included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting the Attari-Wagah border, and revoking the SAARC visa exemption for Pakistani nationals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a powerful retaliation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case and uncovered evidence of direct Pakistani involvement, including the planning of the assault at Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters and ISI guidance. India also banned Pakistani airlines from entering its airspace as part of the pressure campaign.

On May 7, 2025, India carried out Operation Sindoor, launching precision airstrikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were designed to avoid civilian and military targets and instead focused on known training facilities linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Pakistani officials reported eight casualties and condemned the operation, vowing a response. Meanwhile, international leaders, including US President Donald Trump, expressed support for India’s stance against terrorism. The situation remains tense, with both nations maintaining high alert.