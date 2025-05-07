Operation Sindoor: 200+ Flights Cancelled, 18 Airports Shut After Strikes on Pakistan

India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, named Operation Sindoor, has significantly impacted civilian aviation. The precision airstrikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) led to the cancellation of over 200 flights and the temporary closure of 18 airports across northern and western India. Aviation authorities issued emergency NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), prompting the suspension of air operations at key airports such as Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Bhuj, and Rajkot.

Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, responded swiftly by grounding flights and alerting passengers. IndiGo cancelled around 160 flights and advised travelers to verify their flight status. Air India announced that flights would remain suspended until May 10 in affected areas, offering full refunds or waivers for rescheduling. Other airlines also paused services and issued advisories. Foreign carriers operating in the region experienced disruptions as well, though specific details remain limited.

The disruptions are considered precautionary as India maintains high alert status after successfully hitting at least nine terrorist training camps linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Authorities emphasized that airspace restrictions will be reviewed based on evolving security conditions. In the meantime, travelers have been advised to stay in contact with airlines and avoid non-essential travel to impacted regions.