“It is not a Communist Way to Keep Caste-Organisations like NSS along with them”; V.S Achuthanandan

Balaramapuram: V S Achuthanandan, Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission has said that it is not a communist method to keep caste based organisations like NSS along with them in their attempt to bring revolution. He was speaking after receiving N.C Shekhar award named after the famous communist leader N C Shekhar.

“Communists can’ t simply copy the right wing’s festivals and customs. BJP is trying to raise the flag of upper caste dominance in the society. They are encouraging caste based organisations and keeping them along with them.

But this stand is not suitable for the communist party. So we should follow the footsteps of leaders like N.C Shekhar,” he said.