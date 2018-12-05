KeralaLatest News

“It is not a Communist Way to Keep Caste-Organisations like NSS along with them”; V.S Achuthanandan

Dec 5, 2018, 07:23 am IST
Less than a minute

Balaramapuram: V S Achuthanandan, Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission has said that it is not a communist method to keep caste based organisations like NSS along with them in their attempt to bring revolution. He was speaking after receiving  N.C Shekhar award named after the famous communist leader N C Shekhar.

“Communists can’ t simply copy the right wing’s festivals and customs. BJP is trying to raise the flag of upper caste dominance in the society. They are encouraging caste based organisations and keeping them along with them.

But this stand is not suitable for the communist party. So we should follow the footsteps of leaders like N.C Shekhar,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

couple
Feb 26, 2018, 06:09 pm IST

Couple gets paid to have sex in luxury hotels; pictures went viral

Sep 6, 2018, 05:21 pm IST

Woman lost Job after she Refused to Wear Bra at Work!

Dec 9, 2017, 09:44 pm IST

First time in history, air-conditioned walkway to open up in this Gulf country

Nov 15, 2018, 09:08 pm IST

Balakrishna will campaign for TDP in Telangana

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close