K Surendran Still behind the bars, But these Communist Leaders Evade the Law

BJP leader K Surendran is still behind the bars as Government has slapped charges one after the other on him. He had got bail in a few cases but the number of cases and charges slapped on Surendran did not make his release any easier. Now, Government can speak about their strict implementation of the law, but the fact remains that in cases where Communist leaders are accused, the legal proceedings have largely been stagnant.

In the report submitted by Amicus Curie Vijay Hansaria in Supreme Court regarding the cases against people representatives, the picture in Kerala looks bleak.

In an FIR registered against MM Mani on November 12 1982, the charge sheet was filed only on 2015 November 18. He has not been charged yet.

In an FIR taken on November 24 1997, MLA Naushad is one of the culprits but he has not been charged yet. There is a stay order on this case but it is still not clear which court gave the order.

In an FIR taken on February 20 2012, TV Rajesh is a culprit but he has not yet been charged and the case has been left for a re-investigation by CBI.

Criticisms are coming up against the dual stand of government in cases that involve communist leaders and K Surendran.