Karimnagar will be renamed,if BJP wins Telangana elections,says Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Telangana then it will rename Karimnagar as Karipuram.

Addressing an election rally here, Adityanath said, “In order to respect the sentiments of people of Telangana, BJP will rename Karimnagar to Karipuram.”

Comparing the work of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to that of Prime Minister Modi, Adityanath underscored that KCR made big promises but never fulfilled them. However, Prime Minister Modi provided various benefits to the people of the nation without any discrimination.

“Two crore people were given affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), four crore poor people were provided with free electricity, 8 crore people were given free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, 12 crore toilets were built under Swachh Bharat mission, 32 crore people received benefit of Jan Dhan Yojna and Rs 5 lakh medical insurance on an annual basis is being provided to the needy people,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.