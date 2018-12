Renowned Malayalam poet and lyricist S.Rameshan Nair has awarded with the Kendra Sahitya Academy award this year. He has conferred the award for his book titled ‘Guru Pournami’. ‘Guru Pournami’ is a collection of poems based on the life and vision of Sree Narayana Guru.

The jury from Malayalam included C.Radhakrishnan, M.Mukundan and Dr.M.M. Basheer.