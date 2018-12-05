Kollam: Drunk men attack policemen

Three drunk men attack police officers in Kollam. The police arrested them but they also created problems in the police station. The arrested were identified as Ajmal (24), Ahmed (40), natives of Adinad, and Abhijith (24) a native of Alumkadavu.

The incident took place on yesterday night. Three men who were drunk created a public nuisance on the road. Police reached the spot on information given by locals. But they attacked police. Later police take them into custody. Police used force to bring them to the station as they resisted the attempts. The men continued the attack even after being brought to the police station. After reaching the station, they continued to create ruckus inside the station and broke the window panes.

SI Ajayakumar and CPOs Shahim and Rajiv were injured and sought treatment at the taluk hospital. Police registered cases against them for attacking police officers and obstructing them from doing their duty.