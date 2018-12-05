‘Pakshi Rajan’ in 2.0 Was Actually Written For this Tamil Actor

Akshay Kumar has won quite some appreciation for his excellent portrayal of the antagonist Pakshi Rajan in Shankar’s epic 2.0. The film has been smashing box office records and has set a new benchmark for VFX among Indian audience. But the scriptwriter Jayamohan of the film has revealed that the character Pakshi Rajan was written seeing KamalHassan in mind.

The character of Pakshi Rajan, the bird lover was inspired by famous Indian ornithologist Salim Ali. Shankar had initially approached Arnold Schwarzenegger to do the role of Pakshi Rajan before Akshay Kumar was finalised.

For all the fans who missed the two biggest actors of Tamil Industry- Rajni Kanth and Kamal Hassan coming face to face, there is some consolation in the news that Shankar’s next film is going to be with Kamal. Shankar and Kamal will soon come together for Indian 2 and fans can’t wait for it.