Statue of Unity becomes top tourist spot in the country, getting record visitors daily

Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel becoming one of the country’s top tourist spots and is now attracting about 30,000 people every day, Gujarat state officials said on December 3.

Both Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh and the state’s Principal Secretary (Tourism) S J Haider put the figure of daily visitors at the site over the past few days at 30,000.

The statue, the world’s tallest, located on Sadhu Bet islet on the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadiya, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.

United States Consul-General Edgard Kagan on December 3 visited the memorial.

Kagan spent time at the viewing gallery, located at a height of 153 metres, and took in the expansive view offered from there of the Sardar Sarovar Dam as well as the Vindhya and Satpura mountain ranges, said officials.

“The statue is very impressive and I’m happy to learn the purpose behind its construction,” Kagan said after the visit.

The statue is a tribute to Sardar Patel’s role in getting 562 princely states to accede to the Indian Union after Independence.