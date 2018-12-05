Latest NewsInternational

This is the First Latin American Country to Join China’s One Belt One Road

Dec 5, 2018, 11:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Panama has become the first Latin American country to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Panamanian counterpart, Juan Carlos Varela signed more than a dozen deals earlier this week during the former’s visit to Panama.

The government of Panama gave a Chinese consortium a US$1.4 billion contract to build a bridge over the Panama Canal, a day after a visit by President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. That tour was part of China’s efforts to extend its political and economic influence in Latin America.

According to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said Sino-Panama relations had made strong progress since the official establishment of diplomatic ties, with cooperation yielding successful results in various fields.

“China-Panama cooperation carries huge potential,” he added.

The One Belt One Road (OBOR), the brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is an ambitious project that focuses on improving connectivity and cooperation among multiple countries spread across the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 3, 2018, 04:54 pm IST

Fake nude pictures of Resmi Nayar posted on Whatsapp: 2 arrested

Jun 28, 2018, 07:26 pm IST

Bride did this after she caught Groom red-handed while sleeping with most trusted friend

Oct 3, 2018, 10:34 am IST

Woman tries to Self-Immolation to Protest Against Women Entry to Sabarimala

Nawaz Sharif'
Jul 26, 2018, 01:49 pm IST

Did You Know? Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Has Played Professional Cricket. Check Out his Career Record

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close