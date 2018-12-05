US allows Russia 60 days to agree to nuclear settlement

The United States has given 60 days to dismantle its missiles. Otherwise, the US has warned that it will withdraw from a major Cold War treaty limiting mid-range nuclear arms.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US will no longer be bound by the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty unless Moscow withdraws a new system that has threatened to trigger an arms race. The US and NATO say Russia’s 9M729 system, also known by the designation SSC-8, violates the INF treaty, which banned ground-launched missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was time to prepare for the demise of the deal.

In October, President Donald Trump declared the United States would pull out of the treaty and build up America’s nuclear stockpile “until people come to their senses