Latest NewsInternational

US allows Russia 60 days to agree to nuclear settlement

Dec 5, 2018, 09:21 pm IST
Less than a minute
Donald Trump & Vladimir Putin

The United States has given 60 days to dismantle its missiles. Otherwise, the US has warned that it will withdraw from a major Cold War treaty limiting mid-range nuclear arms.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US will no longer be bound by the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty unless Moscow withdraws a new system that has threatened to trigger an arms race. The US and NATO say Russia’s 9M729 system, also known by the designation SSC-8, violates the INF treaty, which banned ground-launched missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was time to prepare for the demise of the deal.

In October, President Donald Trump declared the United States would pull out of the treaty and build up America’s nuclear stockpile “until people come to their senses

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 30, 2018, 08:58 pm IST

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri Says ‘Ready to Accept Stalin’s Leadership on this Condition

Jan 19, 2018, 12:00 pm IST

Civilian areas in 3 sectors targeted by Pakistan, deaths reported

Oct 27, 2018, 10:28 pm IST

Attack on Sandeepananda Giri’s Ashram: Police Takes this Man into Custody

this actress want to marry prabhas
Mar 17, 2018, 03:12 pm IST

Hot actress from South Indian movies want to marry Prabhas

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close