Won’t back making of more Abhimanyus: Campus Front leader’s FB post

Dec 5, 2018, 07:06 pm IST
Facebook post of a Campus Front leader that he will not side with anyone to facilitate the making of more Abhimanyu in Kerala colleges and he was severing all his connection with the Campus Front is going viral.

The post was put up by Thiruvananthapuram Peringamala Iqbal College Campus Front Unit Secretary Aslam. A function held by Campus Front the other day had ended in clashes and SFI activist Shibu was seriously injured. Aslam alleged that the attack was planned by the Campus Front and SDPI leaders.

????? ???? ?????.??? ?????? ??????? ??????? ??? BA COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH ???????????????. ??????? ??????? ??? ??????…

Gepostet von Aslam Yoosuf am Dienstag, 4. Dezember 2018

 

