World Cup Winner Gautam Gambhir Announces his Retirement

Gautam Gambhir is the unsung hero of India’s last two world cup victories. As a captain, he also led Kolkata Knight riders to victories on 2012 and 2014 edition of IPL. But then he has had a disappointing IPL season last year and although he managed to make a comeback with some scintillating domestic performances, Gambhir didn’t quite make it into the radar of national selectors.

“The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life,” Gambhir wrote while sharing an emotional video on both Twitter and Facebook.

“IT IS OVER GAUTI. So, here I am, after more than 15 years of cricket for my country I want to retire from playing this beautiful game. Despite all the aches and pains; fears and failures I won’t mind a repeat of this in my next life too. But obviously with a few more wins for India, a few more hundreds and in the next life may be a few 5-wicket hauls as well,” an emotional Gambhir said in the video.

“This may sound a little wishful but then I have seen wishes do come true. Two World Cups, highest run-getter in finals of both these games is a stuff dreams are made of and I only had this dream of winning the World Cup for you all. I think someone up there was writing my script but looks like now he has ran out of his ink!,” the former India captain added.