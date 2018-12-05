Latest NewsIndiaBusinessAutomobile

Yamaha Recalls 1,874 Units Of YZF-R3

Dec 5, 2018, 12:00 am IST
To rectify defects related to radiator hose and spring torsion, the Yamaha company today announced that it will recall1,874 units of its YZF-R3 motorcycle model.

The affected units, sold in domestic and export market, were manufactured between July 2015 to May 2018.

The company said no problems have been reported anywhere in India as yet, but it has initiated a factory modification campaign where the affected motorcycles must get these parts replaced with the modified ones. “The affected motorcycles will be repaired free of cost at Yamaha authorized dealers and the owners will be contacted individually.”

