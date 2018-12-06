NEWScelebrities

Actress Rani Chatterjee stunning in new look : See Pics

Dec 6, 2018, 08:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

One of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her sensuous avatar and sexy latkes and jhatkas has taken social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. Donning an orange sports bra and black yoga pants, rani looks drop-dead gorgeous as she poses for the camera.

In the picture, Rani has her boxing gloves on and is posing next to a color-coordinated punching bag. She has captioned her picture as Don’t hide your weakness kill it, I have just started it. The picture in a span of 3 hours had garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her sexy avatar.

On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja which is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood blockbuster hit Tanu Weds MAnnu. In the movie Rani Chatterjee will be seen opposite Ritesh Pandey in her upcoming flick  Rani weds Raja.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 16, 2017, 05:53 pm IST

No one can match with BJP and Narendra Modi, shows recent survey

Sep 14, 2017, 04:09 pm IST

Google all set to launch mobile payment service in India

Jun 3, 2017, 04:19 pm IST

Man gets jail for killing woman in car crash

Nov 11, 2017, 10:09 am IST

Cancer survivor at the Sharjah International Book Fair, speaks of hope

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close