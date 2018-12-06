Alcohol will help in weight loss for diabetic patients

Researchers inform that regular consumption of alcohol may lead to long-term weight loss in people with diabetes. A research led by scientists from the University of Pennsylvania proves that losing weight can help prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. Obesity is known as one of the leading risk factors for developing diabetes.

The study suggests that alcohol consumption may attenuate long-term weight loss in adults with Type 2 diabetes.

The study team followed nearly 5,000 people who were overweight and had diabetes for four years. One group participated in Intensive Lifestyle Intervention (ILI) and the other in a control group consisting of diabetes support and education.

Data showed that participants in the ILI group who abstained from alcohol consumption over the four-year period lost more weight than those who drank any amount during the intervention. Results also showed that heavy drinkers in the ILI group were less likely to have clinically significant weight loss over the four years.