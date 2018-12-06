Latest NewsSports

Auctioneer Madley dropped For IPL Auction, Here is how he responded

Dec 6, 2018, 09:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Richard Madley was the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 10 years. However, he was “dropped” from the coming IPL auction by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) which is to take place on December 18 in Jaipur. Here is how Madley responded to this through Twitter.

Thank you ? for your kind wishes following the news that I am to be replaced as the #IPL auctioneer. To be clear – this was not my decision. I was not invited to conduct #IPL auction by @BCCI . In cricket terms I have been dropped.

When asked to pick his favourite moment from all auctions in IPL, he picked the moment of selling Mahindra Singh Dhoni in the first edition of IPL. He said:

greetings to all my CSK friends who I have got to know so well. Selling @msdhoni in IPL 1 is still a career highlight.

