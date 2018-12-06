KeralaLatest News

Autorickshaw and Taxi Fares Hiked. Check Out the New Rates

Dec 6, 2018, 06:48 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Auto, Taxi Charges have been hiked. Autorickshaw’s revised minimum charge till 1.5 Kms will be Rs 25 and For taxis, minimum charge up to 5 kilometres will be Rs 175.

Currently, autorickshaw’s charge Rs 20 for a journey till 1.25 kilometres and Rs 150 for journey till 5 Kilometres.

The cabinet took the decision of hiking the fare after considering the recommendations of justice Ramachandran Nair committee. The recommendations were to raise the minimum charge of autorickshaw to Rs 30 and Rs 200 for taxis. This was not accepted though.

The official announcement of the hike will be made by the minister of transportation on Thursday.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 5, 2018, 06:40 pm IST

Meizu launches three new smartphone models in India

Oct 10, 2018, 10:10 pm IST

16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold medal for India at Youth Olympics 2018

Feb 19, 2018, 10:49 pm IST

These rare old photos of Eternal beauty Aishwarya Rai is surely gonna bring a smile on your face! See pics

Jan 31, 2018, 07:28 am IST

Court pronounces verdict in Dubai Gang rape case

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close