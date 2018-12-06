Latest NewsdeathIndiaPoliticsCrime

Bulandshahr violence: Main accused Yogesh Raj arrested

Dec 6, 2018, 04:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

The prime accused in the Bulandshahr violence, Yogesh Raj, has supposedly been captured by police. Raj is the principle blamed in the killing for Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar on Monday.

He has been fleeing since Monday and had issued a video message on Wednesday asserting guiltlessness, saying he was absent at the site. Yogesh Raj is Bulandshahr district convenor of the Bajrang Dal a militant Hindu outfit.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old nearby man, Sumit Kumar, died of gunshot injuries on Monday as a rampaging crowd dissenting asserted illicit cow slaughter burnt a police post in Bulandshahr and conflicted with cops.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 2, 2018, 05:19 pm IST

Pakistan’s ‘Atomic Bomb’ is asset of Islam, says Global terrorist Hafiz Saeed

Aug 14, 2017, 01:44 pm IST

Pakistani suffering from cancer granted visa by Sushma Swaraj

breaking news
Jun 4, 2018, 01:19 pm IST

Kamal Haasan Again Meeting Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy: Breaking News

daily-Horoscope-day
Jun 19, 2017, 07:37 am IST

Daily Horoscope- Your day today

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close