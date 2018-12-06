Bulandshahr violence: Main accused Yogesh Raj arrested

The prime accused in the Bulandshahr violence, Yogesh Raj, has supposedly been captured by police. Raj is the principle blamed in the killing for Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar on Monday.

He has been fleeing since Monday and had issued a video message on Wednesday asserting guiltlessness, saying he was absent at the site. Yogesh Raj is Bulandshahr district convenor of the Bajrang Dal a militant Hindu outfit.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old nearby man, Sumit Kumar, died of gunshot injuries on Monday as a rampaging crowd dissenting asserted illicit cow slaughter burnt a police post in Bulandshahr and conflicted with cops.