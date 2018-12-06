Latest NewsEntertainment

Check out the Golden Globes nominations of 2019

Dec 6, 2018, 11:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Films, TV series, performers, and more which have been nominated for the 76th annual Golden Globes.

“Vice,” the film about Vice President Dick Cheney that the general public won’t be able to see until Christmas Day, earned six Golden Globe nominations, the most of any movie this year, while FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” did best among TV series, with four nods.

In the TV fields, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story led the way with four nominations, while seven other series tied in second place with three nods apiece—including the just-debuted The Kominsky Method and Homecoming, the Amy Adams-starring Sharp Objects, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which only premiered its second season on December 5.

The superhero blockbuster “Black Panther” was nominated for three awards, including best drama, and “Crazy Rich Asians” is a best comedy or musical nominee.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have earned nominations at the 2019 Golden Globe awards for their performances in the film ‘A Star is Born’. Gaga was nominated alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in the ‘Best Actress – Drama’ category.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 30, 2018, 06:29 am IST

“Nothing Wrong in What Amit Shah Said”: P.C George Supports For Amit Shah’s Controversial Statement

Apr 20, 2018, 03:53 pm IST

Kerala: Artist’s paintings evoke outrage met stone-pelting at home

Dec 4, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Jaguar XJ50 Special Edition Launched in India

Sep 29, 2017, 11:13 am IST

This actor’s mother made it to the BBC 100 Most Influential Women list

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close