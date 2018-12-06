Check out the Golden Globes nominations of 2019

Films, TV series, performers, and more which have been nominated for the 76th annual Golden Globes.

“Vice,” the film about Vice President Dick Cheney that the general public won’t be able to see until Christmas Day, earned six Golden Globe nominations, the most of any movie this year, while FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” did best among TV series, with four nods.

In the TV fields, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story led the way with four nominations, while seven other series tied in second place with three nods apiece—including the just-debuted The Kominsky Method and Homecoming, the Amy Adams-starring Sharp Objects, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which only premiered its second season on December 5.

The superhero blockbuster “Black Panther” was nominated for three awards, including best drama, and “Crazy Rich Asians” is a best comedy or musical nominee.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have earned nominations at the 2019 Golden Globe awards for their performances in the film ‘A Star is Born’. Gaga was nominated alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in the ‘Best Actress – Drama’ category.