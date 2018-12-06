Latest NewsInternational

Despite boycott on Qatar,GCC remains valid : UAE

Dec 6, 2018
Though Qatar row is igniting, the organization is valid, says UAE. UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) remained valid despite a row with Qatar that has fractured the bloc ahead of an annual summit next week. He tweeted the main success of the council is in its economic aspects and the creation of a Gulf common market.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and non-GCC member Egypt have imposed a diplomatic and economic boycott on Qatar since June 2017 over allegations Doha supports terrorism. Qatar denies the charges and says the boycott aims to curtail its sovereignty.

