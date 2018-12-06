Do you Know Who is the Highest Paid Malayalam Celebrity in Forbes List?

Salman Khan has once again topped the India celebrity 100 list on the back of Rs 235.25 Crore earned through his film releases, television appearances and brand endorsements between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.

Indian Captain Virat Kohli is at the second place with Rs 228.09 Crore earnings. Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is not far behind at third position with 185 Crores to his credit.

The only Malayali to have found a place in the top 50 is Mammootty who is at 49th position. This also makes him the highest paid Malayali celebrity. Nayantara with 15.17 Crore earnings is another Malayali in the list. The only woman to have made it into the top 5 is Deepika Padukone with 112.8 Crores. She is at fifth position.

Here are some of the other celebrities and their earnings.

M.S Dhoni(101.77 Crore) Sachin Tendulkar(80 Crore) Rajni Kanth(50 Crores)Vijay(30.33 Crores) Surya and Vijay Sethupathi(23.67 Crores)