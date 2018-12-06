Former Jammu And Kashmir Finance Minister Quits PDP

Nearly nine months after Mehbooba Mufti in the capacity as Chief Minister of then PDP-BJP government axed him from the post of finance minister over his remark that Kashmir was not a political issue, Dr Haseeb Drabu on Wednesday formally “bid adieu” to People’s Democratic Party.

In a letter sent to Mehbooba Mufti, and released on twitter handle by Drabu, the former finance minister said he got a flavour of politics in all its fascinating melange ranging from conviction, compulsion and compromise to principles, pledges, and perfidies!

Bidding Adieu to PDP. Another phase of life over. pic.twitter.com/r5YbZoYRYb — Haseeb Drabu (@HaseebDrabu) December 6, 2018