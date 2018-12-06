Government will take legal actions against K.P.Sasikala’s divisive speech, says Kadakampalli

Devaswom minister Kadakampalli Surendran said in the assembly that the government will approach the court against sasikala. He in a reply to Raju Abraham MLA’s question made it clear that the government will not spare anyone who spreads communal hatred and violence in the name of Sabarimala.

Earlier the minister also produced a video clip of Sasikala in which she made some controversial statements regarding Dewasom board. In the clip, she says that more than 60% of dewasom employees are Christians. The Hindu Aikya Vedi President Sasikala had many times stirred controversy by her speech.

The minister also accused that the opposition is trying to inject communal spirit in people of the stare. The committee appointed by the High Court has given a clean certificate and expressed good feelings about government’s restrictions on Sabarimala.