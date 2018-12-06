“Govt decided to form women wall in order to counter the BJP protests”, alleges T.N.Sarasu

T.N.Sarasu, the college principal who was insulted and abused by SFI activists has come forward to criticize the LDF government’s proposed ‘women wall’.

“BJP activists have been staging protests over the Sabarimala issue. The government has decided to form this women wall in order to counter the BJP protests”, said Sarasu. “CPM has never shown an interest in the matters of women. They have never given representation for women. Many women suffer even now, only a few of them tells their story. ‘Women wall is a counter’. I don’t want to take sides politically, I am just saying this from my experience”, she said.

The SFI activists of Victoria College in Palakkad, greeted the then college principal T. N. Sarasu, by preparing a symbolic homage with a wreath and flower petals on her retirement day in 2016.