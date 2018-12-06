Nokia 8.1 Launched in India. Here is All you need to Know

Nokia is back with yet another budget device. Nokia 8.1 was unveiled by HMD Global at a launch event in Dubai on Wednesday.

Nokia 8.1 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 platform, which has eight Kryo 360 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz. The Adreno 616 GPU should provide a decent boost when playing visually-demanding titles like PUBG, and HMD is touting a 35% uptick in graphics performance and 20% increase in the overall performance from the Snapdragon 660 in the Nokia 7 Plus.

In terms of cameras, the Nokia 8.1 has a dual-lens design on the rear with its main 12MP f/1.8 camera joined by a second 13MP sensor for portrait shots. On the front, there’s a 20MP camera, and once again, Nokia’s going to let you take a photo from both cameras simultaneously, thanks to its “Bothie” feature. If you’re filming video, then 4K capture is supported, and there’s also built-in optical image stabilization to keep your shots looking nice and smooth.

Nokia 8.1 sports PureDisplay tech, with the 6.18-inch FHD+ display certified for HDR10 content. The phone also comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 3500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a MicroSD card slot that can accommodate cards up to 400GB, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, VoWiFi, VoLTE, and a 3.5mm jack.

The Nokia 8.1 price has been set at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 31,900), and it will go on sale in European and Middle East markets from “mid-December”