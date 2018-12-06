KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

Opposition members’ satyagraha: Chennithala seeks speaker’s involvement

Dec 6, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

The opposition leader has requested the speaker to involvement in the MLA’s fast in front of the assembly.

The opposition has expressed their bitterness against the speaker’s approach towards the MLAs who are protesting by observing ‘satyagraha’ in front of the assembly. The leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that speaker should involve in the matter immediately.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan clarified that he had already discussed the matter with the government. He also said that further discussion will also be held.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 18, 2017, 02:27 pm IST

Varanasi company’s surprise visit in 21 places

Oct 6, 2018, 11:19 am IST

Low Pressure At Sea Is Likely To Lead To Heavy Rains; Fishermen Warned

Jan 8, 2018, 09:57 am IST

Fodder scam: CBI Judge decides where Lalu Yadav stays

Jan 12, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Cute Pics: Evergreen Bollywood actress and grandson

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close