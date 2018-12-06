Opposition members’ satyagraha: Chennithala seeks speaker’s involvement

The opposition leader has requested the speaker to involvement in the MLA’s fast in front of the assembly.

The opposition has expressed their bitterness against the speaker’s approach towards the MLAs who are protesting by observing ‘satyagraha’ in front of the assembly. The leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that speaker should involve in the matter immediately.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan clarified that he had already discussed the matter with the government. He also said that further discussion will also be held.