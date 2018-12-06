KeralaLatest News

Poetry Plagiarism: Cochin Dewasom Board asks explanation

Dec 6, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
On the  Poetry Plagiarism, the Cochin Dewasom Board has asked an explanation from the administration of Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. Kerala Varma college is under the management of Cochin Dewasom Board. Deepa Nishanth is working the Malayalam department of this college. The board is of opinion that the poetry plagiarism controversy has disgraced the college also.

At the same time the Pro-CPM association of college teachers – AKPCTA- has earlier decided to seek an explanation from Deepa. The poem was published in the journal of AKPCTA.

