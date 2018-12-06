Popular Bollywood Singer Arrested in Dubai

Singer Mika Singh, who was in Dubai has been arrested for an alleged sexual misconduct. The singer has been accused by a 17-year-old Brazilian model. He has been accused of sending inappropriate photos to a 17-year-old Brazilian model, according to the sources.

As per a report published in Republic TV, the singer is currently lodged in the Muraqqabaat police station. The arrest was made at 3 am on Wednesday night from Bur Dubai. Sources suggest that the police have confirmed the arrest of Mika.

The Brazilian teenager has in her complaint to the police, stated that the singer has sent her inappropriate pictures.

Mika was in Dubai for a performance in a Bollywood award show ‘Masala awards’. The police further added that his friends attempted to release him from the custody.

The singer had posted a video on Instagram before the award show and wrote, ” Hey #Dubai…I’m in your city and it’s the 1st time I’m here to attend the most popular awards the #masalaawards…See you tonight!”